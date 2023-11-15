Geopolitical risk: After Ukraine, it's Gaza

“Geopolitical risk” has been a huge buzzword since the eruption of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. It connotes the potential for disruption to the world economy arising from armed conflict. Geopolitical risk sounds more technical and impressive than “war”. People use it for the same reason they prefer “mindset” to “attitude”.

In 2022, the significant geopolitical risk was an escalation in the Ukraine conflict that would derail the world economy by causing crude oil prices to spiral well above $100 per barrel. That did not happen. Will it happen now with the conflict in Gaza?



Let us first examine how oil prices came to be contained post-Ukraine. Oil prices touched a peak of $140 per barrel in March 2022, a month after the conflict erupted. It is not as if the supply of oil was disrupted. The markets were merely reacting to the prospect of a major disruption. They feared that $140 was the price oil would touch if there was an escalation in the conflict.

The conflict did escalate. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) progressively chose to supply tanks, longer-range missiles and fighter aircraft to Ukraine after initially ruling out these items. But the significant escalation, one that would draw Nato into direct confrontation with Russia, did not happen. Oil prices fell from the peak of March 2022 and averaged $100 per barrel in 2022. In 2023, oil prices declined further to a low of $72 per barrel.



One factor has turned out to be crucial in putting a lid on oil prices: The imposition of a crude oil price cap by the G7 and the European Union (EU), referred to as the Coalition. The Coalition was keen to curtail the flow of oil revenues to Russia so that it lacked funds for its operations in Ukraine.

The G7 countries decided to phase out and altogether ban oil imports for themselves. They then thought of prohibiting other economies from buying Russian oil through the threat of sanctions. However, they realised that if Russian oil supplies were removed from the oil market, the price of oil could shoot up to as high as $150 per barrel. That would have crippled several economies (including India) and dragged down the world economy. How was the G7 to keep Russian oil flowing into the world market while hurting Russian revenues?



The answer was the oil price cap. The G7 insisted that nobody should purchase crude oil from Russia at above $60 per barrel. They hit upon a mechanism for ensuring this outcome. All companies in the Coalition that provided shipping, insurance, or finance related to oil would have to observe the cap or face punitive action.

Since the countries within the coalition provided 90 per cent of all maritime services related to oil, the price cap turned out to be largely effective. Russia continued to export oil to countries outside the Coalition. China and India increased their imports of oil from Russia. However, the use of Western maritime services meant that Russia had to sell oil at close to $60 per barrel. The OECD economies had been procuring roughly a third of their oil imports. They were able to shift to other sources of oil. The geopolitical risk from Ukraine did not materialise.



What does Gaza now bode for the world economy? The first thing to note is that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other oil producers announced cuts in production in October 2022. This was followed by further cuts in production through 2023. Oil prices have risen as a result.

Secondly, Russia has found ways to circumvent the oil price cap. It has developed its own “dark fleet” of oil tankers that can operate without Western maritime services such as insurance. The Financial Times (September 25, 2023) estimates that as much as three-quarters of Russian oil travelled without Western insurance last August. As a result of these two developments, oil prices currently hover around $80 per barrel. FT reports that virtually no Russian crude was sold at below $60 per barrel last October.



Will the conflict in Gaza make things worse? The World Bank is surprisingly sanguine about the prospects. After factoring in the Gaza conflict, the Bank’s Commodities Market Outlook (October 2023) sees oil prices at $84 per barrel in 2023 — or 16 per cent below the level in 2022 — in its baseline scenario. It sees the commodities index as a whole at 24 per cent below the level in 2022. Oil at $84 per barrel will hurt the world economy, but it is not crippling.

Only if the conflict in Gaza morphs into a regional conflict does the World Bank see oil prices shooting up to $150 per barrel. Military analysts say that would be a conflict that draws in the Hezbollah group in Lebanon along with its backer Iran (and possibly Syria and Turkey). In that event, the US will weigh in on the side of Israel. Such a prospect looks unlikely at the moment.



As more than one commentator has pointed out, Israel’s responses to provocations in the neighbourhood typically involve a race between the clock and the casualties it can impose. The US will back Israel to the hilt for a certain length of time. Then the clock stops. Once it has exacted a certain price, Israel will be told to call off its offensive. Both sides will claim victory.

There is every indication that the same script is being played out this time. The most recent utterances from the White House and the US Secretary of State suggest that time is running out for Israel. Other players are also adhering to this script. For all its belligerent noises, Iran is holding its proxy, the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, on a tight leash. Prominent Muslim nations such as Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia will not go beyond condemnation. Nobody wants a full-blown conflagration.