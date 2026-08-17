India does not simply need policies that induce firms to spend more; it needs policies that make productive investment more profitable. In this context, a recent NITI Aayog-Crisil road map for turning India into a global manufacturing hub identifies 12 sectors with potential for global leadership, and stresses scale, infrastructure, technology, skills, domestic value addition, and deeper integration with global value chains. India’s manufacturing share has remained broadly stuck at 16-18 per cent of gross value added for two decades, while logistics and infrastructure gaps, fragmented micro, small and medium enterprises, and limited economies of scale continue to constrain competitiveness. Cluster-based manufacturing can address some of these constraints. Integrated industrial parks with shared utilities, logistics, testing facilities, and streamlined approvals can lower fixed and operating costs, facilitate supplier linkages, and help firms achieve scale. Tariff rationalisation too must be part of this effort. High duties on imported intermediates and components raise the cost of domestic production and act as an implicit tax on exports. In modern manufacturing, where production is spread across countries, access to competitively priced intermediate inputs is essential for participation in global value chains. A simpler and lower tariff structure would, therefore, strengthen the case for manufacturing investment by reducing input costs and improving export competitiveness.