Mining an opportunity: New Bill prioritises business over states' rights
The amendment enables the Centre to confer upon itself the sole authority to control mines and mineral development in the countryBusiness Standard Editorial Comment
The amendment enables the Centre to confer upon itself the sole authority to control mines and mineral development in the countryBusiness Standard Editorial Comment
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:22 PM IST