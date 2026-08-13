Mining an opportunity: New Bill prioritises business over states' rights

The amendment enables the Centre to confer upon itself the sole authority to control mines and mineral development in the country, though the Constitution grants taxing and regulatory powers over this sector to both the Centre and the states. Criticism of the Bill by states has started. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, for instance, has called it an encroachment on states’ constitutional powers. This Bill contradicts a 2024 ruling of a nine-judge Supreme Court Bench. The apex court had declared that states had the powers to levy tax on mineral rights. It also allowed states to recover dues on mineral rights dating back to April 1, 2005. Crucially, however, the court stated that states’ powers to tax mineral rights could be limited by an Act of Parliament, which might include a prohibition. This is the clause that the Centre has chosen to act on. In the statement of objects and reasons for the Bill, the Centre said differing state-level taxes and levies created an unpredictable and discouraging environment for the mining industry. The amendments were intended to provide certainty, stability and predictability.