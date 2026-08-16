Renewed reform push: India must speed up its growth to meet challenges

There has been a noticeable sense of urgency in the government’s recent pronouncements, coming as they do against the backdrop of the increased global uncertainty triggered by the war in West Asia and the resultant energy price shock. As the finance ministry recently told the parliamentary standing committee on finance, the continuance of the conflict could exert pressure on economic activities this financial year, and if oil prices remain high, it could result in a higher fiscal deficit than the target of 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product. Besides, as Mr Modi highlighted in his speech, talk of globalisation has receded the world over and countries are increasingly weaponising the resources available to them: From crude oil, to critical minerals, to semiconductor chips. Given this situation, it is hoped that the Sapta Dhara can push India towards a higher growth trajectory. The focus on trade and manufacturing in the speech will hopefully lead to faster reforms in these areas. Notably, he also talked about the government’s welfare policies, including the fertiliser subsidy. Some of the expenditure in these areas needs to be rationalised.