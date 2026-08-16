Renewed reform push: India must speed up its growth to meet challenges

That a significant portion of the speech is noteworthy. Given the context of the student protests, an ameliorative measure announced by the Prime Minister on Saturday was the provision of free coaching classes for those preparing for competitive exams. This is expected to lift the pressure of coaching classes and lessen the financial burden on households. To be sure, the government has undertaken other measures too, like setting up a task force headed by Infosys cofounder Nandan Nilekani to suggest reforms in the testing system. Providing free coaching classes could bring significant relief if a high standard is maintained, considering the increasing costs that parents incur to ensure their children stand a chance to succeed. However, this is not a lasting solution. The government must focus on strengthening primary and secondary education. To assuage the anxieties of the youth and children, the country must broaden the avenues for gainful employment available to them and reduce the unemployment rate among graduates. Of course, this cannot be the government’s duty alone, as Mr Modi pointed out, but it has to take the lead. Speeding up the “reforms express” through the Sapta Dhara could help accelerate the economy to the required growth rate that may answer some of these concerns.