India needs a national framework to build a sustainable care economy

The government is focusing on this area. The Union Budget for 2026-27 announced measures to strengthen the care ecosystem, including the expansion of geriatric and allied services, and programmes to train 150,000 multiskilled caregivers. The training is intended to combine core caregiving with skills such as wellness, yoga and the operation of medical and assistive devices. But training alone will not create a sustainable care workforce. What is needed is an institutional framework that provides recognised qualifications, quality standards and decent working conditions. The NITI Aayog’s proposal for a National Caregiving Council is, therefore, important. The council would coordinate across institutions and help bring greater consistency to caregiver education, training, accreditation and certification through a national caregiving qualification framework. A national caregiver registry and digital platform could further improve workforce planning, verification, and match caregivers with those in need.