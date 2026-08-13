India needs a national framework to build a sustainable care economy

Professionalisation must also translate into decent work. Fair wages, written contracts, insurance, sick leave, and occupational safety are essential to attracting and retaining workers. Technology-enabled care, innovation, and the exchange of best practices across states could further improve service delivery. Persistent shortages of care workers in several countries also create an opportunity for India to develop structured overseas placement mechanisms. India can draw lessons from how other countries have financed and organised care. Japan’s long-term care-insurance system has helped develop community-based care around certified care managers, while Germany provides support to both formal and informal caregivers. South Korea has integrated home-based, community and institutional care within a long-term-care framework, while Australia has emphasised nationally recognised training and regulatory standards. These experiences suggest that a sustainable care system requires financing, quality assurance, and institutional coordination, alongside workforce protection and training.