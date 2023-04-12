Home / Book / India's G20 opportunities

India's G20 opportunities

V Srinivas's book puts the spotlight on India's priorities and challenges, as it steers the G20 presidency

Dammu Ravi
Premium
India's G20 opportunities

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Topics :BOOK REVIEWG20

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Also Read

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

'US looking forward to support India's G20 presidency': Janet Yellen

G20 foreign ministers' meeting to kick off in Delhi today; all details here

War, peace and environmental devastation

Missing female scientists and reforming the creaking policy machine

The migratory human

A framework of intentions

Food for drama

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story