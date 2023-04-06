A framework of intentions

"Transforming the Steel Frame" is treatise on civil service reforms in India. It has some revolutionary ideas that look good on paper, but could be politically disastrous unless implemented with care

Transforming the Steel Frame: Promise and Paradox of Civil Service Reform Editor: Vinod Rai Publisher: Rupa Publications Pages: 234+XX Price: Rs 595 Undoubtedly, Transforming the Steel Frame is a catchy title for a book that is meant to examine the promise and paradox of civil service reforms in India. The subject is also extremely relevant as governments at the Centre as well as in the states hav