Home / Book / A framework of intentions

A framework of intentions

"Transforming the Steel Frame" is treatise on civil service reforms in India. It has some revolutionary ideas that look good on paper, but could be politically disastrous unless implemented with care

A K Bhattacharya
Premium
A framework of intentions

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Transforming the Steel Frame: Promise and Paradox of Civil Service Reform Editor: Vinod Rai Publisher: Rupa Publications Pages: 234+XX Price: Rs 595 Undoubtedly, Transforming the Steel Frame is a catchy title for a book that is meant to examine the promise and paradox of civil service reforms in India. The subject is also extremely relevant as governments at the Centre as well as in the states hav

Topics :BOOK REVIEW

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Also Read

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Vinod Adani part of promoter group of various listed firms: Adani Group

Why the Congress party fails

The filmy chronicler

India's tryst with parliamentary democracy

Food for drama

Making gender budgeting work

PMOs, terror trials, presidents and coups

India's missing female scientists

Books turn over a new leaf with boom in religion and spirituality

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story