India's hunger paradox: Few miss meals, but food insecurity persists

The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2023 (SOFI) report estimates 74 million undernourished people in India between 2020 and 2022, highlighting widespread food insecurity and hunger. The Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2023 ranks India 111th out of 125 countries. This index underscores high levels of child stunting, wasting, and undernourishment, conveying food inadequacy in the population on a day-to-day basis. While the GHI has sparked significant media and political attention, it also underscores the persistent challenges of food insecurity in India.

Meal consumption patterns

International statistics reveal widespread hunger, but exact numbers of individuals going to bed hungry each night are not easily available. The recently released NSS Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2022-23 provides data on the number of meals consumed in the 30 days preceding the survey. A “meal” is defined as one or more readily eatable (generally cooked) food items, typically with cereals or cereal products as the major component. The unit record data from the survey allows for assessing individuals unable to obtain at least two meals a day, or 60 meals over 30 days. Those consuming fewer than 60 meals a month can be considered as experiencing hunger, with their proportion serving as an indicator of hunger intensity.

Estimates show that only 3.2 per cent of the population consumed fewer than 60 meals in the past 30 days, indicating a small proportion experiences hunger, defined as consuming fewer than two meals a day. Over 90 per cent consumed 60 to 90 meals, averaging two to three meals daily, suggesting most meet or slightly exceed the average meal frequency needed for adequate nutrition. The survey also records daily meal patterns of individuals. Most people (56.3 per cent) consume three meals a day, while 42.8 per cent eat two meals. Only 0.1 per cent eat one meal daily, and 0.8 per cent consume no meals, a group including infants relying on milk. Overall, 99.1 per cent of the population typically consumes two or three meals a day.

Excluding those who usually consume just one or no meals a day, 97.5 per cent of the population had at least 60 meals in the 30 days preceding the survey. The 2.5 per cent who did not consume 60 meals in a month may not necessarily lack income or food; occasional meal skipping could also explain this figure. It’s important to note that “meals” here exclude snacks, breakfast, or other light foods. This indicates that hunger intensity in India is much lower, with basic food needs generally being met. The state of hunger This analysis suggests that, based on the definition of two meals a day, the intensity of hunger in India is relatively low, indicating that the basic food requirements of the population are generally being met. However, while the proportion of the population not receiving two meals a day is small, the absolute numbers are significant. With a population of approximately 1.4 billion, 2.5 per cent represents around 35 million people — a considerable number. Additionally, when considering that 6.7 per cent of the population cannot maintain their usual daily meals over the course of a month, this figure rises to approximately 93.8 million people. Thus, while these percentages may seem small, the absolute numbers are substantial. Although the SOFI 2024 report does not present information on hunger, it reports that 74 million people are undernourished. This figure highlights the ongoing issues of food insecurity.

Food quality matters However, the HCES 2022-23 does not consider the quality of food consumed, which is vital for nutritional make-up. A comprehensive understanding of hunger requires detailed data on both the quantity and the nutritional value of food. Therefore, while meal consumption and frequency offer valuable insights, the data underscores the need for detailed information regarding the content and quality of food to comment on food insecurity and its nutritional compliance. Hence, hunger and food insecurity should be assessed independently, as they refer to different aspects —quantum and quality of food consumption, respectively. The available data indicates freedom from hunger, but not necessarily food security, which calls for an audit of the content and balance of food diversity, going beyond the mere frequency of intake.

The way forward The HCES 2022-23 meal consumption data offers insights into food access in India, but hunger and food insecurity remain complex issues. A key challenge is the lack of reliable data on the severity of hunger. The NSS 78th round (2020-21) survey collected data on household food insecurity, including whether any member skipped a meal in the past 30 days due to a lack of money or resources, but this data is not publicly available. While meal frequency provides some insights, a deeper understanding requires detailed data on food quantity, quality, and nutritional value. Although the Union and provincial governments in India provide free food grains to the poor, true food security entails access to nutritious, safe, and stable foods. Achieving zero hunger requires policies addressing distribution, accessibility, and affordability of nutritious food, supported by comprehensive data to identify regional disparities and craft effective solutions.