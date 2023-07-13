India's new initiatives for sustainable fertiliser mgmt

Sustainable agriculture is essential for ensuring that India achieves its national security goal for its 1.4 billion people. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers took proactive initiatives to address the growing issue of imbalanced chemical fertiliser usage.

These initiatives aim to structurally transform Indian agriculture through the synergy of various efforts of policy intervention, investment, financial support, technological intervention and value addition. Recognising the urgency of the situation, on June 28, 2023, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a series of initiatives to continue with the Urea Subsidy Scheme and promote the adoption of organic fertilisers, with a total outlay of Rs 370,128.7 crore. This reflects the government’s strong commitment to sustainable agriculture and the well-being of more than 120 million farmers having 141 billion hectare of land holding. The major initiatives taken by the government are as under:



Extending the Urea Subsidy Scheme The CCEA has granted an extension to the Urea Subsidy Scheme till March 31, 2025, with the allocation of Rs 368,676.70 crore. This extension encompasses the financial years from 2022-23 to 2024-25. With the Modi government’s thrust towards indigenous production, the country has increased its urea production capacity from 207.54 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) in 2014-15 to 283.74 LMT in 2022-23. This enhanced production with urea subsidy extension will ensure the accessibility of affordable urea to farmers throughout the nation.



Strengthening of nano urea ecosystem India has developed the world's first nano urea liquid indigenously, and has produced it commercially to empower Indian farmers with an innovative, eco-friendly and economical product. Till March 2023, 76.5 million bottles (equivalent to 33.6 LMT of conventional urea) have been produced, and 54.2 million bottles have been sold. By 2025-26, eight nano urea plants with a production capacity of 440 million bottles equalling 195 LMT of conventional urea will be commissioned. Farmers are also introduced to Nano DAP as an effective and cost efficient alternative for conventional DAP.



Under the aegis of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the government has set up and revived six urea production units viz. Chambal Fertilisers Ltd in Kota, Rajasthan; Matix Ltd in Panagarh West Bengal; in Ramagundam, Telangana; Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh; Sindri, Jharkhand; and Barauni, Bihar. These indigenous production units and nano urea plants will reduce the current import dependency on urea and finally make us aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in urea by 2025-26.

Supporting organic fertilisers through GOBARdhan

Under the Market Development Assistance (MDA) component, the government will provide support at the rate of Rs 1,500 per metric tonne for organic fertilisers produced at plants associated with the unique, multipronged, waste-to-wealth GOBARdhan initiative. This holistic and integrated approach incorporates various biogas and renewable energy schemes, waste management programmes and sanitation initiatives.

With a total outlay of Rs 1,451.84 crore for FY 2023-24 to FY 2025-26, this funding will also include research gap funding of Rs 360 crore, further bolstering the growth of organic fertilisers in India. To provide farm inputs (including organic fertiliser) and services as a one-stop solution for farmers and empower them, about 100,000 unique model farm inputs and service outlets, the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras’, have been established nationwide.



Introducing PM PRANAM As an eco-friendly and sustainable initiative, the government introduced the PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother-Earth (PM PRANAM). This scheme incentivises states and Union Territories to embrace natural farming practices, promote alternative fertilisers, and encourage the balanced utilisation of chemical fertilisers. The incentive funds allocated for 2025-26 will be disbursed in 2026-27, highlighting the government's long-term vision for sustainable agriculture.



Innovative urea gold The approval also introduces a new-age, value-added urea called “Urea Gold,” featuring sulphur coating. This innovative coating will make available an important secondary plant nutrient, sulphur, to crops. “Urea Gold” reduces urea consumption and enhances crop productivity by ensuring slow release and improved nitrogen use efficiency. This sustainable fertiliser option aligns with the government's efforts to improve nutrient management and optimise urea manufacturing processes.



The recent approvals by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs demonstrate the unwavering commitment of the Indian government to sustainable agriculture and the wellbeing of farmers. The extension of the Urea Subsidy Scheme, the introduction of PM PRANAM, support for organic fertilisers through GOBARdhan, and the innovative Urea Gold all contribute to building a more eco-friendly and efficient agricultural sector. In addition to these initiatives, the government has also launched mass awareness campaigns to promote the balanced use of chemical fertilisers and adopt alternative fertilisers such as organic, bio, and nano fertilisers. These efforts are aimed at ameliorating the soil and nourishing Mother Earth.

As the Modi government marks nine years of dedicated service to the nation, it is crucial to acknowledge the multitude of welfare schemes implemented to empower and uplift the agriculture sector. The government envisions a new India guided by the principle of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” with the welfare of farmers being an integral aspect of this vision. These schemes aim to enhance farmers’ livelihoods, promote sustainable agricultural practices, and foster overall development in the agricultural sector. It underscores the government's commitment to creating a prosperous and inclusive India, where farmers play a pivotal role in the nation's progress.



The writer is the Union Agriculture Minister. Views expressed are personal



