Home / Opinion / Columns / 'Industrial coup': How China grabbed pole as the world kept napping

'Industrial coup': How China grabbed pole as the world kept napping

Was it happenstance, or reflective of an already acquired manufacturing might, or strategic foresight, or that the West was caught napping? The full story is that it is all of these, writes T N Ninan

T N Ninan
Premium
Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Amidst the debate on China’s slowdown and “China plus one” strategies, there is the danger of forgetting just how much China has locked itself into pole position on the key businesses of the next several decades: Solar and wind energy, electric vehicles, batteries, newly important materials, and (at some stage, perhaps) semiconductors. As countries figure out how to deal with such dominance, it is important to understand whether China’s present dominance was happenstance, or merely reflective of an already acquired manufacturing prowess. How important was strategic foresight, or was the West simply caught napping?

The answer is all of these. What is really an industrial coup has played out in the past 15 or 20 years, even as our policy wonks were advocating a replication of China’s success in toys and apparel! The world in general woke up far too late. The US was celebrating its Silicon Valley tech-preneurs and their generation of wealth in trillions of dollars, while China became their supply base even as it moved unnoticed to dominate the new foundational businesses.

Today China has in place enough manufacturing capacity to supply much if not all of world demand for electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels, and wind-energy turbines, plus the equipment for making them. It may not be allowed to swamp markets, but ending Chinese dependence will take many years. Meanwhile, Beijing is in a position to threaten trade sanctions, such as the recent stoppage of supplies of gallium and germanium, critical for chip manufacture.

The West should blame itself. At the turn of the century, Germany promoted the installation of rooftop solar panels and encouraged China to meet the new demand. Other European countries did likewise. China then moved quickly to acquire scale, thereby gaining huge cost advantages (added to which were state subsidies) that forced hundreds of competitors in the West to go out of business. It now dominates the full value chain from polysilicon to the end product, solar modules. China also accounts for 60 per cent of the wind turbine market, and controls the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), on which India’s feted pharma industry depends.

Meanwhile, Chinese car companies saw the coming of EVs as an opportunity to upstage the legacy players focused on internal combustion engines. In battery technology, key to EVs, the Chinese achieved critical technological breakthroughs that made batteries cheaper. Sales soared off the charts as Chinese car companies began turning out low-cost EVs. Also, Tesla was encouraged to invest in a Shanghai giga-factory, the company’s largest.

The extent of strategic foresight (and the absence of it elsewhere) is most visible with regard to raw materials. China moved early to sew up much of Congo’s cobalt (displacing Western companies) and Bolivia’s lithium. When Indonesia banned the export of raw nickel, Chinese refiners descended on the country in droves. China also bought up companies in Australia, the US, and Europe that had technology, or made critical equipment.

Could other countries have done what China has? We will soon know as the US and Europe (also India) try to replicate the Chinese success story with subsidies and various forms of protection. But Chinese success has depended on all-in strategy, including cutting-edge research in industries still evolving, the reduction of cost through free land, state-backed loans, and cheap electricity, a willingness to live with the ill-effects of highly polluting production facilities, using the size of its domestic market to acquire scale, and the strategic targeting of resources. Much of the West will find it impossible to duplicate this total package with Beijing’s single-mindedness.

What countries have done so far is an ideological about-turn by saying goodbye to the shibboleths of the post-Reagan/Thatcher era: Getting government out of business, and letting markets function unfettered. In India too, Narendra Modi promised “minimum government” in 2014 and said the business of government was not business. But his government is now fully committed to an interventionist policy: Production incentives, capital subsidies, tariff protection (40 per cent for solar panels), and even picking winners as would-be national champions. What China has done is to give a global push to economic nationalism. How it will work out remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey: You may need an invite code to buy this phone

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus 5G review: An imaging-centric phone full of surprises

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus review: Spatial sound in minimal setup

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno 10 Pro 5G smartphones go on sale: Details here

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

Educating our security chieftains

What pandemic preparedness would look like

MDB reforms off the block

The real estate rollercoaster

Greenwashing in India Inc: Environment scores create a sense of suspicion

Topics :BS OpinionT N NinanChinaElectric Vehiclessemiconductorsolar energy

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story