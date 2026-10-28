Is a Chinese implosion looming?

The second and even more relevant finding is that, regardless of how they are measured, revenues and taxes have been declining for about a decade. For example, taxes (excluding social-insurance contributions) collapsed by nearly six percentage points between 2012 and 2025, from 18.4 per cent of GDP to 12.6 per cent. These are levels associated with a struggling, lower-middle-income country, not an aspiring superpower. It is difficult to say how much of this decline is attributable to growth falling below what headline figures indicate, and how much to weakening enforcement capacity. Either way, it seems that the government grew so reliant on nontax revenues that it found itself with no options when they dried up. Whether it can change course and impose taxes on the population very much remains to be seen.