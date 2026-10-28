CBAM: Let's get ready

The UK CBAM covers five sectors — aluminum, cement, fertiliser, hydrogen, iron and steel. Unlike the EU, which had a year-long transition period during which only reporting obligations applied, the UK CBAM will enter the operational phase from January 1, 2027. The liability of the carbon-tax falls on the importer in the specified product categories above a certain value-based threshold level. Earlier this year, the UK accepted India’s Carbon Credit Trading System (CCTS) under its CBAM regulations, 2026. Consequently, the UK importer becomes eligible for carbon-price offset and the Indian exporter gets the benefit though price negotiation with the importer. However, to qualify for the offset, the importer has to fulfil the verification and paperwork requirements for the embodied emissions in the imported good. The accuracy and authenticity of the monitoring and measurement of embodied emissions, reporting, verification, and the actual costs incurred by the producer/exporter are crucial to availing of the benefits of the CCTS in the UK. Only a full member of the Global Accreditation Cooperation Incorporated is authorised to undertake and complete the data verification. If data on emissions is not available, default values will be used, which, being conservative estimates, will imply higher CBAM charges.