When tariff walls become a ladder

The petroleum-refining sector that prompted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to call India a “refining superpower” is a case in point. It illustrates resilience through scale, sophistication and market optionality. With capacity of roughly 258 million tonnes a year, and output capable of running above nameplate capacity, India imports crude, adds value through complex refining, and exports diesel, petrol, aviation fuel and naphtha to markets including the EU and even Russia. Redirecting cargoes while meeting domestic demand has strengthened energy security, foreign-exchange earnings and India’s ability to absorb geopolitical disruption.

Pharmaceuticals also show the stakes. Washington’s proposed framework — a phased duty of 100 per cent on imported generic medicines, escalating to 200 per cent — strikes at the economics of an industry that sells 41 per cent of its generic-formulation exports to the US market. Yet, Indian drugmakers are not abandoning the world’s largest health care market. The tariff threat has made the shift from commodity generics to high-value innovation a corporate imperative. Sun Pharma’s $11.8-billion acquisition of Organon; Lupin’s commitment of $250 million in Florida to local manufacturing and R&D are recent examples. Of about $20.5 billion in US investment pledges announced by Indian leaders at the SelectUSA summit, $19 billion came from pharma. The model is moving from exporting to onshore, high-value manufacturing and speciality drugs.