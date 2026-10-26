Risk of irrelevance?

So why this change in thinking? First of all, it is the decline in India’s EM weighting. At only 10 per cent, we are half what we used to be and three countries — Taiwan, Korea and China — are 70 per cent of the EM index. Do you really need to bother with India? Even getting India wrong will not really move the needle. Over the last 10 years, India has anyway underperformed the EM indices by about 180 basis points annually. Even on a 20-year basis, India has just marginally outperformed. The narrative that you need to be in India because of the quality of companies, sustainability of growth and entrepreneurial energy is getting lost. There is fundamentally less belief that we have decades of strong growth ahead of us.