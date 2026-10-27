The new rules of cybersecurity

These incidents highlight an important distinction. Many vulnerabilities remain conventional, including exposed credentials and inadequate access controls. However, AI can speed up their identification and exploitation, leaving organisations less time to respond. Cybersecurity approaches relying primarily on periodic audits, vulnerability assessments and scheduled remediation may, therefore, become insufficient.

India has an established cybersecurity architecture comprising legal, institutional and sector-specific mechanisms. The Information Technology Act, 2000, provides the legislative foundation, with Cert-In serving as the national agency for cybersecurity incident response and National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre responsible for protecting critical information infrastructure.

Cert-In’s directions also mandate reporting specified cybersecurity incidents within six hours, while the National Cyber Coordination Centre facilitates threat-intelligence sharing. These mechanisms are complemented by cybersecurity requirements introduced by sectoral regulators. The challenge is to ensure that this architecture remains effective against AI-related threats, particularly as attacks become faster and more sophisticated. Cert-In’s May 2026 blueprint recommends continuous vulnerability management, AI-aware monitoring and stronger incident-response capabilities. However, operational preparedness remains uneven. A 2025 study by the Data Security Council of India and Palo Alto Networks found that nearly 79 per cent of surveyed respondents planned to integrate AI into cybersecurity operations, while only around 8 per cent reported full integration.