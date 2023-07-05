Leveraging India's economic momentum

This transformation is feasible at scale only with reliable broadband available to people everywhere, combined with appropriate curricula, content (much of it yet to be developed), and a dedicated core of teaching faculty that can be leveraged by many others in different fields. Highly skilled people can be leveraged by providing online access to others to be able to learn from them. Similar developments are required for production and maintenance in manufacturing and services, agriculture and so on.

Such steep improvement needs leadership with a driving vision for an organised and purposeful approach, with considerably higher funding for more rapid improvement in education and training, for large numbers to be employable, better disciplined, and able to perform to standards and quality at all levels, in all areas. This needs vast expansion of countrywide access to education and learning aids, with structured content promoting quality performance in many areas, to deliver quality products/services on time at a different plane of functional efficiency. It is not just at high professional levels that we need discipline and a desire for mastery and excellence. Very simply, things have to work, be done right, and on time, and this needs to be instilled from an early stage and continued throughout. Our policymakers have to venture far beyond “managing country assets” to creating pathways enabling employment and growth, with the criteria being sustainable benefits to people, not necessarily the biggest or best.