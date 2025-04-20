Home / Opinion / Columns / Name-based search: Key to unlocking unclaimed assets across sectors

Name-based search: Key to unlocking unclaimed assets across sectors

A dedicated authority - focused on returning these assets - would be better positioned to overcome the psychological resistance that regulators have, to enabling searches based on names

While household deposits as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) came down to 4.1 per cent in 2023 from 6.1 per cent a decade back, borrowings by them during this period moved up from 3.3 per cent to 5.8 per cent, according to a report by man
Premium
In India, only IEPF nominally allows a name search — via a beta feature that rarely works. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 10:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Once upon a time, there was a kingdom of hardworking but forgetful people. They saved diligently and, by custom, entrusted their wealth to jewellers in the form of gold jewellery. Some inscribed their full names on the items. Others marked only their initials. 
Most returned to reclaim their jewellery. But a sizeable number moved away, forgot, or passed away without informing their heirs. Over time, the price of gold soared. What were once modest deposits became items of conside­rable value. Some jewellers began treating the unclaimed jewellery as their own. 
Alarmed, the King ordered all such items transferred to the royal treasury, along with a list describing each piece and its markings. The stated intent: Return them to rightful owners or heirs — provided they could identify the item and prove ownership. 
But therein lay the problem. Most people did not know what had been deposited, or by whom. Heirs had no idea what their parents or grandparents had left behind. Citizens demanded that the lists be published so they could search and investigate. Treasury officials resisted. Publishing the list, they feared, could lead to fraud — false claims by those who knew just enough to be dangerous. 
The people countered: If verification was robust, why fear fraud? And weren’t frauds already happening—just quietly, behind the scenes? Treasury officials replied, “Yes, but at least we are not being blamed for them now.” 
And so the arguments continued. The unclaimed jewellery, now worth more, remained untouched in the vaults—trapped by secrecy and fear, far from those who truly owned them. 
From fable to fact 
This is no fairytale. As of financial year 2024, over ₹1.96 trillion of unclaimed financial assets lie scattered across India’s financial system — bank deposits, small savings, Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts, life insurance policies, mutual fund units, and shares transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). (Source: https://bit.ly/42RA5kI). 
While regulators worry about fraud, the real issue is this: heirs often don’t know what to claim — because they don’t know what exists. Except for IEPF to a limited extent, Indian systems do not allow name-based searches. The result? The unclaimed stays unclaimed. 
Contrast this with global best practices. In the US and Australia, platforms allow searches using just a name. Australia’s Moneysmart.gov.au even suggests trying only a surname, or common misspellings like O’Sullivan vs OSullivan. A search for “Robert Smith” will yield results like “Robert James Smith” or “Smith Robert”. These platforms empower users — while still requiring proper verification before releasing funds. 
In India, only IEPF nominally allows a name search — via a beta feature that rarely works. UDGAM (for bank deposits) and MITRA (for mutual funds) require users to know something exists before revealing data. For insurance, EPF, and small savings, the search options are scattered or non-existent. 
This opacity ensures few know what lies in their name — or their parents’. Even those who manage to trace assets face bureaucratic nightmares. The process is slow, fragmented, and intimidating. Meanwhile, the Finance Minister’s Budget 2023 promise of an integrated portal remains unfulfilled. 
A Supreme Court-appointed committee has endorsed Moneylife Foundation’s proposal for a Central Unclaimed Property Authority (CUPA). The committee emphasised the need for a centralised, searchable database to reconnect assets with rightful owners. 
Truth be told, a functional name-based search is key to reducing the mountain of unclaimed assets. A dedicated authority like CUPA — focused solely on returning these assets — would be better positioned to overcome the psychological resistance that existing regulators have, to enabling name-based searches. 
Once people realise unclaimed wealth exists in their name — or in the names of lost relatives — they will demand better refund processes and accountability. Only then is there a real chance that the mountain of unclaimed assets will begin to shrink.
The real question: will CUPA be rolled out as a follow-through to the FM’s promise — or will we have to wait for the Supreme Court’s final word? 
The writer heads Fee-Only Investment Advisors LLP, a Sebi-registered investment advisor; X (formerly Twitter): @harshroongta
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

What's needed to fight rising threat of money mules in digital age

Premium

What came first, chicken or egg? The promotion puzzle at a mortgage firm

A history of exclusion: Rewatching Jabbar Patel's 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar'

Premium

To beat Modi, Opposition needs new ideas-not nostalgia and caste math

Premium

Civil service for Viksit Bharat in the vision of Sardar Patel and Ambedkar

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Financial assetsbank depositsMutual FundsEmployees Provident Fund

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story