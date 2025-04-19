Civil service for Viksit Bharat in the vision of Sardar Patel and Ambedkar

The Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, termed civil service as the ‘steel frame’ of governance. This metaphor conveyed his belief that a robust and resilient administrative structure was essential for the newly independent nation. He was convinced that a strong civil service would maintain order, implement public policies, and ensure stable governance, even amidst the upheaval and challenges that accompanied independence and partition. In his opinion, a merit-driven and powerful civil service would play a foundational role in the nation-building process and unify citizens. He recognised and articulated that civil servants would play a crucial role in ensuring stability, integrity, and effectiveness of governance in a country laden with challenges following centuries of colonial rule. He observed in the Constituent Assembly in October 1949: “I wish to place it on record in this House that if, during the last two or three years, most of the members of the services had not behaved patriotically and with loyalty, the Union would have collapsed… I must confess that in point of patriotism, in point of loyalty, in point of sincerity and in point of ability, you cannot have a substitute.”

BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, also envisioned an independent civil service as a cornerstone of a democratic and efficient governance system in India. His perspective on civil service was shaped by his understanding of the socio-political landscape of India and the need for impartiality, accountability, and professionalism within the bureaucracy. He often observed that the colonial administrative system was characterised by a lack of accountability and rampant corruption, which undermined public trust. He believed that a civil service answerable exclusively to the Constitution and lawful authority would foster impartial governance. This freedom of action defined in Constitutional law would allow civil servants to perform their duties without any fear of retribution and enable them to serve the public interest. To attract talented individuals to the civil service, he stressed the importance of job security and protection against arbitrary dismissal. This would allow civil servants to make decisions that may not always align with the biased public narrative and promote greater answerability and public confidence in governance.

Sardar Patel and Ambedkar’s vision for the civil service has found expression in several key provisions of the Indian Constitution. Article 310 of the Constitution provides that civil servants hold office during the pleasure of the President, subject to the provisions of the Constitution. Article 311 mandates that a civil servant cannot be removed from service without a departmental inquiry and an opportunity to be heard. These articles ensure stability in the civil services and accountability in disciplinary actions, thereby reinforcing the independence of civil servants in conducting their functions. Article 312 of the Constitution empowers the Parliament to create a new All-India Service in accordance with needs of the time. This article enhances the uniformity and professionalism of the civil service across the country and recognises the changing needs and aspirations of citizens as the nation progresses on the path of development. This also places civil services in line with Ambedkar’s vision of a dynamic Constitution that is expressed by him as, “Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”

All India Civil Services, such as the IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service as well as Central Civil Services dealing with taxes and railways provide a pathway for talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to serve in key governance roles. The visionary political leadership also established Public Service Commissions at both central and state levels. These commissions are responsible for conducting examinations and selecting candidates for civil service positions based on merit and education. The independence of Service Commissions is aimed to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process of civil servants. This meritocratic approach prioritises competence over connections.

Yet, challenges remain in fully realising this vision. The persistence of interference by influential private interests, lack of passion for upliftment of marginalised sections of society, and lowering integrity are often cited as shortcomings of the Indian bureaucracy. It needs to be highlighted that the time-specific ‘steel frame’ of civil services envisaged by Patel and Ambedkar can meet the current challenges. They were cognisant of changing ground realities and challenges that civil servants would face in the future decades. This is clearly articulated in the famous quote of Ambedkar, “History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them”.