Navigating Europe's regulatory maze

Perhaps the least discussed but most revealing example is the revised EU Waste Shipment Regulation. The EU has tightened controls on exports of waste, particularly to non- Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, unless those countries can demonstrate environmentally sound waste management systems. The regulation affects scrap traders, recyclers and processors. While framed as an environmental measure, it can effectively retain critical low-carbon raw materials within Europe. For aluminium and steel producers, this can reduce scrap availability, increase costs for producers elsewhere, and complicate decarbonisation efforts. Europe is, therefore, not only regulating products entering its market but also shaping access to the materials needed to produce them.