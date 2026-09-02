The retort is that FII money is only half the story and that direct investment, the patient kind attached to factories, has been arriving all along. It has. But look at what ends up leaving alongside it. Through the 2000s, repatriation and disinvestment by direct investors ran under 1 per cent of gross inflow. By FY24 it was an amazing 63 per cent. Gross FDI has never been higher, a record $94.5 billion in FY26, yet net FDI was just $0.96 billion in FY25 and $7.65 billion in FY2026 — $53.6 billion repatriated by foreign investors, and another $33.3 billion invested abroad by Indian companies. Dollars in, dollars out, and almost nothing retained.