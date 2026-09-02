Refocus PLI towards exports

For any level of government capability, there is an optimal level of government activity. It is like a Laffer Curve for tax revenue, where revenue rises as taxes rise but up to a point. If the tax rate is too high, revenues fall. Similarly, if the state tries to do too much for any level of capability, its effectiveness initially rises but then falls. There is an optimal level of the scope of state intervention for every level of state capability. For lack of another name, I call this the “Chhibber Curve” of state effectiveness. When a state has over-reached, then doing less — moving from A to B — will improve the effectiveness of the government. Over time, as state capability improves, the scope of state actions can go up and move from B to C.