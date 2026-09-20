Nobody legislates back phone booths

India’s position is the reverse, and for the better. Banknotes in circulation stood at over ₹41 trillion in March, up 11.9 per cent in a year — the fastest in five years. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) cash usage indicator put cash at 52-60 per cent of private consumption as of 2024, eight years after UPI. Deputy Governor S C Murmu told central bankers in Jakarta on August 18, 2026 that cash in circulation has not declined, least of all in rural India. Currency keeps growing at double-digit rates even as its transactions share falls, a combination that “complicates our planning for production and distribution capacity”.