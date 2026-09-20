Consumer protection: Doctor held liable for crossing professional boundary

A few weeks later, the doctor informed Joshi that the attempt had failed. After the first surrogate refused to continue, fresh documentation was executed on March 16, 2016, for a second surrogate. On March 25, 2016, the clinic collected another semen sample for the second attempt.
Dr Khadilkar initially informed Joshi that the pregnancy report was positive and collected the next instalment of charges. A few weeks later, however, he said the surrogate had lost the pregnancy after developing vaginal bleeding.
Joshi filed a complaint before the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (State Commission), made various allegations, and sought a refund of the ₹5.5 lakh he had paid, along with interest, compensation and costs. The doctor contested the case.