IBC: The personal guarantee puzzle

The writer is an author and senior advisor to Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. His latest book: Roller Coaster: An Affair with Banking. To read his previous columns, log on to www.bankerstrust.in. X: @TamalBandyo

The five-member bench will have to decide whether the ₹6.5 crore plan represented a legitimate commercial choice or was distorted by allegedly connected/associated voters. Should Chandra be allowed an honourable exit while the loans guaranteed by him remain unpaid by the borrowers? The outcome will signal whether a personal guarantee remains meaningful or control over the ballot box can decide everything –and not the promise made to the creditors.____________________________________________________________________________________________________