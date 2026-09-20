Manufacturing: No skills, no scale

What should be done? As always, it is good to learn from China and other Asian tigers that have set the gold standard for rapid industrialisation. This is impossible without rapid skill development. After China opened up its economy in 1978 and gave way to reforms, the country’s initial response to its skills problem was direct. It changed the structure of education to match the needs of an industrialising economy. In 1978, vocational students accounted for just 7.6 per cent of students at senior-secondary level. The 1985 education reform made the expansion of vocational education a central objective, seeking to build a system of technical education from basic to advanced levels, and linked it to different industries. By 1990, vocational students outnumbered those in general senior-secondary schools. China’s approach was to build vocational capacity alongside industrialisation. Between 2012 and 2021, according to China’s Ministry of Education, its vocational institutions produced 61 million skilled professionals.