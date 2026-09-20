The world's most unpredictable variable

For one, nobody quite knows what’s going on with China’s oil demand. That oil prices haven’t gone stratospheric since the Iran war started is partly because demand from the mainland has been far lower than expected, and nobody knows why. In the second quarter of the year, it reduced its imports by about 3.5 million barrels of crude oil a day, approximately a 30-32 per cent fall as compared to the equivalent period in 2025. Some assume this means that it has commercial and strategic inventories of crude oil, which are far vaster than was previously assumed. (This also, incidentally, impacts how long it might be able to carry on a war of its own, and reduces the power of old arguments that claimed cutting off its imports at the Strait of Malacca would strangle it.) Others see this as it moving to take advantage of the broad electrification of its economy, or opening up new ways to import Russia’s otherwise “missing” oil and gas. Either way, nobody knows how long it can keep on suppressing imports – or if one of the consequences of this current period of strategic demand destruction is permanently lower oil import demand from the mainland.