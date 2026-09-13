Plastic regime needs transparency

Second, how does the CPCB verify the volume of waste processed and recycled? The CPCB says it does this through audits and ground-checks. On June 26, the CPCB directed different states to take action against non-compliant PWPs. The audit (not available publicly) seems to suggest that many PWPs were generating certificates more than their registered capacity and other violations. The problem is compounded because it is difficult to trust or verify in this business. The CPCB says PWPs must upload GST (goods and services tax) invoice as proof of sale of the finished recycled product. The product, in most cases, is plastic pellets, which are then used mostly by industries in the informal sector. Worse, the high rate of GST, at 18 per cent, makes “open” business unviable.