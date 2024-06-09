Politics, exit polls, market and retails investors

On June 6, two days after the Lok Sabha election results were declared. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were “directly involved” in what he described as the biggest “stock market scam”, and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Piyush Goyal lost no time in refuting Gandhi’s charges. Meanwhile, the stock market rose for three successive days till Friday, June 7, to wipe out the losses of June 4.

Let’s not get into the allegations and counter-allegations. Instead, let’s look at what happened in the market in the past few months and certain side shows since the Election Commission announced the dates on March 16, Saturday, for a seven-phase poll between April 19 and June 1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



The first trading session of the market after this announcement was on March 18. That day, Nifty 50, which represents the weighted average of 50 of the largest listed Indian companies, closed at 22,055 – almost unchanged from its level on March 15. Thereafter, the market yo-yoed as the polls progressed.

Aren’t ups and downs an integral part of the stock market? Of course, they are. And all the market moves were interspersed with comments from high-profile ministers.

And what exactly did they say?

The Indian stock market will be a “solid bull market" after the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are declared on June 4 as a “good result" is coming for the BJP, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview with CNN-News18 on May 30.



Before that, on May 21, in an interview with The Economic Times, Modi said, “I can say with confidence that on June 4, as the BJP hits record numbers, the stock market will also hit new record highs.”

“The trust the stock market places in us is evident in its remarkable performance over the past decade. When we took office, the Sensex was around 25,000 points. Today, it stands at around 75,000 points, reflecting a historic rise. Recently, we reached a whopping $5 trillion market cap for the first time ever," he added.

"Our investors are well aware of the pro-market reforms we have implemented. These reforms have created a robust and transparent financial ecosystem, making it easier for every Indian to participate in the stock markets. I can say with confidence that on June 4, as BJP hits record numbers, the stock market will also hit new record highs,” Modi reiterated.



Ahead of that, on May 13, when the market dipped, Shah told NDTV that the stock market has witnessed bigger dips than this one. “It should not be linked to the elections. Anyways, rumours may have happened. You can buy before June 4, it (the market) will shoot up,” he said.

“The market has fallen more in the past as well. Thus, linking market movements directly to elections is not wise. Maybe the fall was due to some rumours. In my opinion, buy before June 4. The market is going to shoot-up," Shah added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, too, commented on the market, saying that investors across the world are waiting for June 4 to know the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.



In an interview with News18 on May 24, Jaishankar said that many global companies are all set to go ahead with their India plans. “So, it could be economic, it could be industry, it could be trade or the desire to partner with us, but Bharat stocks would go up on June 4 in the world’s market. Then it is up to us to use it to accelerate our rise,” he said

Central ministers talking about stock market movement is not new, but the context in the past was different, and elections had nothing to do with such talk.

Manmohan Singh (in his days as finance minister) was hauled over the coals for his remark in (the context was the Harshad Mehta scam) in Parliament: “...but that does not mean that I should lose my sleep simply because stock market goes up one day and fall next day.”



A year later, a Parliamentary Committee (on the scam) retorted: “It is good to have a finance minister who does not lose his sleep easily, but one would wish that when such cataclysmic changes take place all round, some alarm would ring to disturb his slumber.” Singh, however, defended his stance.

Another finance minister, P Chidambaram, did speak about the macroeconomic stability and resilience of the financial system, and why foreign institutional investors (FIIs) should feel happy investing in India on TV channels and in industry body conferences on occasions when the market crashed.

And, when the Indian stock market was too dependent on foreign funds, the government did prod Life Insurance Corporation of India and Unit Trust of India, the country’s oldest mutual fund, to chip in whenever there was a big selloff by the FIIs.



Let’s get back to the current scenario. On the evening of June 1, after the last phase of polls got over, all TV channels got busy flashing the results of the exit polls. Barring Dainik Bhaskar, which predicted 281-350 seats for the National Democratic Alliance or NDA (a wide band, though), each and every agency declared a resounding majority for the NDA. Their predictions ranged from 358 and 415 seats for the NDA. A few psephologists who shared the podium with overexcited TV anchors, busy with breaking news, had the aura of film stars.

All these happened after market hours. On the next trading day, a Monday (June 3), expecting a thumping majority of the NDA, Nifty rose over 3 per cent to a new high of 23,338, before closing at 23,263. The next day, June 4, came the anticlimax. The NDA managed 293 seats, and the BJP, at 240, fell short of the majority in the 543-seat Parliament. The market tanked, wiping out over Rs 30 trillion of investor wealth. I am talking about only the cash market. In the derivative market, the price swings were significantly higher.



Incidentally, on June 3, when the market rose on exit poll results, FIIs and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) together bought stocks worth Rs 8,765 crore. The DIIs include mutual funds, insurance companies, banks, national pension schemes and certain qualified investors, including non-banking financial companies. The next day, when the market crashed, the FIIs and DIIs sold Rs 15,755 crore worth of stocks.

So, who sold the stocks on June 3, and who bought them on June 4? It’s elementary, my dear Watson. Retail and high net worth individuals (HNIs), include family offices. It’s possible that due to reverse arbitrage opportunities (where future prices quote below spot price), some FIIs and DIIs may have lightened their books, but still retail and HNIs were the biggest sellers on June 3 and buyers on June 4.



What does this mean? Are retail investors reading the market better than institutional investors? Are they getting smarter?

A Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) study of profit and loss of retail investors dealing in equity F&O segment (for FY22) has found that 89 per cent of individual traders (nine of 10) in equity F&O segment made losses. Is the trend changing? Are those who are masquerading as retail investors and ultra HNIs into high-frequency and algorithm-based trading and outwitting the institutional investors?

Or, am I missing something?

Before I end, here is a snapshot of how the stock market behaved after various elections. Since India embraced economic liberalisation, among all elections, Nifty recorded the highest one-year post-election return after the 1991 polls – 145.9 per cent. That’s, however, the year of the Harshad Mehta scam. The second-highest Nifty return is 57.6 per cent after the 2009 elections (a coalition government). Post the 2014 election, the one-year Nifty return was 30.9 per cent, and after the 2019 polls, it was minus 20.4 per cent. In the rest of the election years, the annual Nifty gain or loss was in single digits (from 6.8 per cent to minus 4.8 per cent).