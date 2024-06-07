A summer kick for football fans

June 15 marks the start of a month of sleepless nights for football fans when the European Championship, better known as the Euro, kicks off with Germany taking on Scotland. From June 21, the nights will morph into dawn when defending champions Argentina meets Canada in the first match of Copa America. These competitions rank as the world’s second and third most watched football tournaments — the World Cup occupying first place by a big margin.



This year’s editions have an extra edge because they are likely to be the last time we get to see two of the world’s greats, Lionel Messi of defending Copa champions Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in action. Both now ply their trade outside the world’s major footballing geographies. Messi (36 years) appears for team Inter-Miami in the US-based Major League Soccer, a favoured retirement zone for ageing stars of the European and South American stage. Ronaldo (39 years) now stars in an upstart West Asian Saudi Pro League that poached some decent stars from Europe this season and has ambitions of joining the Union of European Football Associations.



As with the tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who tragically faltered in the first round of the French Open this year, football fans will eternally debate the superiority of Messi vs Ronaldo. Their stats at 835 and 893 goals respectively cannot strictly be compared because Ronaldo is three years older. But Messi holds the edge where it matters — he has winner’s medal from the 2021 Copa America, beating Chile 1-0 and the 2022 World Cup beating France on penalties in one of the most compelling finals in recent memory. Messi, with two goals, including one in extra time, was voted Man of the Match.



Ronaldo is still to claim a World Cup winners’ medal but insists he’ll be available for the 2026 edition, by which time he’ll be well past the usual sell-by date for most sportspeople. Formidably fit by any standards, he may well get the call-up. Even if he doesn’t, few fans privileged to watch him on the pitch in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy will forget his breath-taking skills. No less unforgettable is his star turn in the 2016 Euro final against France, not just on the pitch but off it.

Tragically stretchered off after 25 minutes, he emerged tear-stained and wan from the treatment room to police the touchline from corner flag to corner flag, yelling instructions and encouragement at his team-mates. Unconfined to the technical area that boxed in Portugal’s bemused manager Fernando Santos, he became the coach at large and was rewarded by a searing 25 yard strike past the French goalkeeper by the little-known Eder.



The Euro tends to get more attention because Europe has dominated global footballing honours. In the 21st century, Europe has walked away with the World Cup, with 20 years separating the South American winner Brazil (2002) and Argentina (2022) with only Argentina figuring twice in the finals (2014 and 2018). It is the bigger and richer tournament starring 24 teams, with the winning team potentially earning $30 million through group stage to final. For the Copa America, with 16 teams, the comparable amount is $16 million in participation fees and prize money. This disparity reflects the comparative balance of money power in global football. Although South American football is associated with dazzling entertainment, only three teams — Brazil, Mexico and Argentina — currently figure in the FIFA world team rankings.

