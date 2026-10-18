RBI supplements financial muscle with regulatory heft

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sent a strong message that it will change the rules of the game in the foreign exchange (forex) markets anytime by, besides other measures, imposing heavy costs for forward purchases of foreign currency by importers. The sledgehammer blow strengthened the rupee from nearly 97 to 95 against the US dollar but left unhedged exporters gaping at lower realisations in rupees than they estimated and importers staring at payments against forward contracts higher than prevailing spot rates.

The RBI says that its policy is not to target any exchange rate but to curb excessive volatility in the forex markets. Its actions suggest concern about the level too. On May 20 this year, the rupee depreciated to almost 97 to a US dollar, before recovering in subsequent days. To augment the supply of foreign currency, the RBI introduced, in early June, concessional swap facilities against Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits, banks’ overseas foreign currency borrowings and public sector external commercial borrowings. Although about $143.6 billion was mobilised under these facilities, expectations of further rupee depreciation could not be quelled. Crude oil prices and foreign investors’ withdrawals continued to put pressure on the rupee. Importers continued to book their exposures forward and many exporters left their positions open. RBI regularly sold foreign currency to support the rupee. Its reserves fell from $785.706 billion on September 4 to $726.027 billion on October 9, although valuation changes also affected the reserves. On October 9, the rupee closed at 96.73.