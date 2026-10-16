Bringing India's best and brightest home

It is somewhat perverse to have a government policy that seeks to export its professional and skilled personnel abroad. In trade negotiations, India wants to be able to find opportunities for its educated and professional citizens in foreign countries. This is an admission of a continuing failure to find meaningful employment for them at home. The ugly truth is that highly educated young Indians prefer to seek their future abroad should the opportunity arise. We are investing in educating our young but the fruits of the investment are taken advantage of elsewhere. This is not good economics. In the past, one recalls that there was at least an awareness of a “brain drain” from India and that this was a loss to the country. Now the brain drain has been turned into a virtue. Rather than formulate policies to offer meaningful opportunities to our young professionals in the country itself, we are allowing the best and the brightest to seek their future abroad. This is an admission of a glaring policy failure.