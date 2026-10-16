Succession planning in family-owned companies

Do family-owned listed companies treat succession planning with the care that is essential? Based on outcomes, some seem to do so, though the rigour of their grooming and selection processes is unclear. The fact that Birla, Bajaj, Singhania, and Godrej, for example, have survived and prospered for over a century suggests that they do indeed have some method.

There are, of course, many cases where businesses have failed to do so, particularly in terms of preparing the family member(s) for succession, which is a key task. Should family heirs of ownership be pitted against professionals for breadth of experience and assessment of preparedness so that the better leader can be chosen? Should this be done within the family or by the nominations and remuneration committee of the company, assuming it is a listed company? What if there is disagreement within the family council? These are open questions.