Of bots, watts, and water

Yandex, as mentioned above, is referred to as Russia’s Google even though it had just $20 billion in revenue in 2025, which is minuscule compared to Alphabet’s $402 billion. But Yandex does offer a similar portfolio of services. It runs a (regime-friendly) search engine, hosts websites (and bots) on its Cloud, and offers email services, among other things. It also offers the services of Yandex AI, which is described as “an all-in-one mobile assistant, search engine, and chatbot app… which combines real-time web search with generative AI capabilities into a single interface.”