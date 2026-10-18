Consumer Protection: Don't risk renewal by handing cheque to agent

An agent may simply forget to deposit the money or become caught up in a personal problem. In rare instances, an agent may collude with the insurer to deliberately let a policy lapse when a high claims ratio makes it economically unviable. Whatever the reason for the lapse, the policyholder suffers.
Courts have delivered conflicting judgments on whether an insurer must renew a policy when its agent has collected the premium. This crucial issue has been put to rest by the Supreme Court in Harshad J Shah and Anr v Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
Shah had taken four policies of ₹25,000 each from LIC, with premiums payable half-yearly. One instalment did not reach the insurer by the due date. Shah subsequently died in an accident. His widow, the nominee under the policies, lodged claims. LIC repudiated them on the ground that the policies had lapsed on account of non-payment of the premium on time.