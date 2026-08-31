Power reforms need an urgent push

If inefficiencies, losses and debt were present in a few discoms, we could compare them with better performing ones and identify specific failure points. But if poor financials exist in most state-owned discoms, clearly, they are a symptom of a deeper problem. And what might that be?

All discoms in the country are regulated entities, and the regulators are set up at the state level. The regulatory mechanism is similar across states in that they use cost-plus principles in deciding what the discoms can charge their customers. As anyone can guess, cost-plus pricing should ensure that all costs are covered. So, then, why do we have such high losses among discoms? Is the problem with the regulator that they are not following cost-plus pricing principles? Or is it a problem with the discoms in that they waste resources in inefficiencies that regulators across India don’t let them charge for? Many believe that state governments are reluctant to let discoms charge higher prices and, therefore, influence the state regulators to go slow on allowing price enhancements.