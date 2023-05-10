Signals from Jantar Mantar

In contrast, the suspect in this latest case, a powerful ruling party politician from Uttar Pradesh, appears to be in fine fettle. Almost four months si

The response from the ruling party that proudly parades its credentials as a promoter of girls’ education and women’s rights has been distinctly underwhelming. Note, too, that this is the party whose state government in Goa once filed with uncharacteristic alacrity a case against Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal on the complaint of one of his employees 10 years ago.