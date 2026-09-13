Smart tech powers India's energy needs

As it manages the generation challenge, India faces related constraints in electricity transmission and distribution. Demand will require substantial additions to the interstate transmission system. The government estimates that about 61,411 circuit kilometres of new interstate transmission capacity will be required by FY2029-30 to meet national electricity demand and support renewable energy growth. This expansion is necessary to connect renewable energy hubs in states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, and offshore wind zones to major consumption centres across the country.

“India has a very large opportunity to become an electro-state and a $100 billion exporter of green electrons. But to realise this, we need to build national capacities across the entire electricity ecosystem — from technology and manufacturing to construction and power quality management,” says Pratik Agarwal, chairperson of Resonia and Serentica Renewables. “We already have the technology; the priority now is to build faster, at scale, and create the national champions that can power this transition."