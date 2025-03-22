The children's Constitution: A fresh take for young and old alike

It has been 75 years since the Constitution of India came into effect. For people who participated in the freedom struggle to end British rule, and for those like myself who grew up learning about this foundational document of our nation’s identity as a republic, it is a time to celebrate. But what must this occasion mean to Indians who are still in their childhood? How do they relate to this 75-year-old — as a beloved grandparent, an object of curiosity, or a fossil?

According to the National Education Policy (2020), published by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the education system aims at “producing engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by our Constitution”. Translating this goal from paper to practice is a challenging but worthwhile task, knowing how injustice, exclusion and sectarianism thrive in our society.

Textbooks alone cannot do this job. We need well-written, beautifully illustrated, and smartly produced children’s books to help young Indians discover why the Constitution exists and what it stands for. Presenting it merely as a book of rules may not be the wisest approach, especially since their lives are already filled with adults telling them how to speak, what to eat, when to wake up, where to play, whom to avoid being friends with, and so on. It’s understandable that, to most children, a rule book isn’t something to get excited about. Karthik Venkatesh’s book 10 Makers of the Indian Constitution (2025), published by Duckbill Books, is a first-rate example of how effective storytelling and factual rigour can co-exist. Targeted at readers aged 10 and above, it focuses on the contributions of Dr B R Ambedkar, Jaipal Singh Munda, Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar, Dakshayani Velayudhan, Hasrat Mohani, K M Munshi, Hansa Mehta, James Joy Mohon Nichols Roy, G Durgabai, and Jawaharlal Nehru.

This book gives a flavour of the diverse composition of the Constituent Assembly, and helps readers understand that the Indian Constitution was born out of collaboration and debate because it needed to protect and represent the interests and needs of different groups in a large nation. It concludes with a chapter that briefly mentions the role of constitutional advisor B N Rau, artist Nandalal Bose, who illustrated the Constitution, and calligrapher Prem Behari Narain Raizada. In fact, there is a whole book on Raizada’s role. Mamta Nainy’s Hands that Wrote History: How Prem Behari Narain Raizada Calligraphed the Indian Constitution (2025), illustrated by Priyankar Gupta and published by Puffin, is a biography targeted at ages seven and above. It lays out a captivating narrative for readers to appreciate how every individual can contribute to their country with their unique talents. “Prem’s letters weren’t just letters —they were the seeds of freedom waiting to bloom,” writes Nainy about Raizada who told Nehru that he would not charge a single rupee when asked about his fee to write the words of the Constitution by hand.

Puffin has also published Subhadra Sen Gupta’s chatty and informative book The Constitution of India for Children (2020), illustrated by Tapas Guha, for ages 10 and above. Another must-read is Leila Seth’s We, the Children of India (2010), illustrated by Bindia Thapar, a friendly guide to the terms in the Preamble of the Constitution for the seven-plus age group. Actor Swara Bhasker’s viral video “5 Cool Things You Did Not Know About the Indian Constitution” inspired Tulika Publishers to bring out a book titled 5 Fantastic Facts about The Indian Constitution (2025). Recommended for ages six and above, it impresses upon readers the importance of universal adult franchise, freedom of religion, and equality before the law. Ashok Rajagopalan’s illustrations can serve as light conversation starters at home and in the classroom.