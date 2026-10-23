The coming global wealth destruction

As I write this column this week, the cyber-threat headlines are deeply concerning: State Bank of India has just reported a large breach of customer data, which has now surfaced on the dark web; HDFC Bank is probing the leak of crucial and confidential data; a Bengaluru-based cybersecurity firm, eMudhra, apparently used weak cryptographic keys that could have allowed crooks to fake trusted digital certificates; government websites in Europe went dark after AI exposed flaws in the PHP programming language; a Chinese-speaking hacker used AI agents and tools to hack into almost 100 websites; and Japan has declared a cyber emergency after a wave of cyberattacks that led to the exposure of data on over 14 million citizens and affected over 600 corporate and public bodies. And we have not even added the rogue AI agents that our large language model companies have let loose on an unwary public.