Prospects of reviving asset sale

Not surprisingly, the change in approach was visible in slowing disinvestment receipts, rising dividends from PSUs, and a sharp increase in the government’s equity contribution and loans released to PSUs in subsequent years. Between 2021-22 and 2025-26, disinvestment receipts were estimated at just about 21 per cent of the total such proceeds during the twelve and a half years of the Modi government. In the same period, however, PSU dividends rose to ₹3.35 trillion, accounting for 63 per cent of total received by the government. And the government’s equity and loans to PSUs in this period rose to ₹21.45 trillion, over 57 per cent of what was allocated from 2021-22 to 2026-27. It was during the same period that the government’s Budget documents stopped referring to disinvestment in its capital receipts calculations. In what seemed to be part of its plan to de-emphasise disinvestment, all receipts from asset sales were classified as non-debt capital receipts.