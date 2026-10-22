Watch for El Nino's delayed fallout

Not surprisingly, then, real agricultural gross value added (GVA) witnessed an average decline of 0.3 per cent per annum during rainfall-deficit years, with the fall rising to about 1 per cent during El Nino years. During normal years, real agricultural GVA growth averaged 4-5 per cent. Most interestingly, the adverse impact on the real agricultural GVA during El Nino or rainfall-deficit years was entirely concentrated in the second half of the year (2H). For instance, while average growth in the first half of rainfall-deficit years was 2 per cent (and 1 per cent during El Nino years), real agricultural GVA declined by about 2 per cent per annum during the affected period. In the first quarter of 2026-27 (1QFY27), real agricultural GVA grew 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y; however, as yields get adversely affected, we expect it to soften towards 2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2, before easing to 0.4 per cent in 2HFY27 (not a decline). This will mean a growth of 1.4 per cent in FY27 vs 3 per cent in FY26.