The search for good writing

The process is simple. If you have a developed story, screenplay or an idea, put it on paper with a logline and synopsis. Then register for FYI and pay ₹2,000 per meeting — a sore point for Mr Patell but reflective of the oversupply. In the run-up to FYI come a host of free online workshops on writing and pitching by Boman Irani, Roshan Abbas and others, on legalities, protecting your idea, and paperwork. The FYI team mails you well in advance on what is needed before you walk in and a WhatsApp group keeps you updated.

Your columnist attended Ficci Frames on both days, September 29 and 30, at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The FYI venue, though within the hotel, was far away from the main event, with its own reception, seating and a tea/coffee counter throughout the day. Lunch and free access to Ficci-Frames were part of the deal. There were three cavernous rooms housing representatives from Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, Maddock, and Platoon One Films, among others, in little pods. Each pitch was exactly 10 minutes — at eight minutes, a volunteer would pop in to tell them they had only two minutes left. The team of volunteers drawn from event management and media schools was extremely supportive. If a meeting was cancelled or a producer didn’t show up, they had substitute meetings planned. There were storytellers from Hyderabad, Kashmir, Mumbai, Pune and even foreigners, there were published authors, complete novices, and people from the fringes of the entertainment business.