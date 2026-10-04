Global focus turns to IMF's 2027 SDR review

G7 nations hold a controlling stake in the IMF, followed by China, India, Russia and Brazil. The United States has veto power and it’s the single largest shareholder. The IMF reviews the SDR basket every five years and the next review is due by July 2027. Only IMF member countries and a select list of 20 multilateral and international financial bodies, including the Asian Development Bank, can hold SDRs.

There are two criteria for a currency’s inclusion in the SDR: (i) an “export criterion” comprising the value of exports of goods and services in the five years preceding the SDR review date and (ii) a “freely usable currency” criterion, meaning a currency is widely used in payments for international transactions and widely traded in international currency markets. Going forward, the IMF plans to limit the SDR to not more than five or six currencies. The question is: How will the criteria fare with rising global current account imbalances?