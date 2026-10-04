Rethinking rural cooperatives

In the modern era of interconnectedness, middle-tier district banks do not add significant value, but they add significant overheads. They need to be integrated with the state cooperative bank to have one integrated professionally managed bank. This bank should not be managed as a “cooperative” bank but instead should be licensed as a specialised regional bank (SRB), with a mandate to be focused on cooperatives as far as the asset book is concerned. SRBs will deal with excess funds that the primaries might have and do financing to the entire cooperative structure — both credit and non-credit. The shares of SRBs should be issued only to cooperatives and cooperative-like institutions, including farmer producer organisations and other local institutions. However, governance and management should not be in accordance with the cooperative principle of “one-person (or one institution in this case) one-vote” but in accordance with the norms of the Reserve Bank of India with all the tests of independence and fit-and-proper done.