The UK a tax haven?

According to media reports, British authorities needed to be assured by the Indian government that in case Vijay Mallya is sentenced to a jail term in India, the conditions in Indian jails would be reasonable. Are loopholes of asylum and special consideration for the well-being of financial criminals because they bring in considerable amounts of capital into the UK? There is no way to establish complicity across the UK’s private financial sector entities-government-judicial establishment in preserving “haven status” for foreign financial criminals. However, if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.

By contrast, the government here has actively sought the extradition of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi to stand trial for reported financial wrongdoing in India. An example of Vijay Mallya’s erroneous conduct is that Kingfisher Airlines and other entities in which he owned a majority wilfully defaulted on borrowings of over Rs 8,000 crore, sourced from several public-sector banks between 2004 and 2008. Kingfisher Airlines was also reported to have deducted 10 per cent tax at source from its employees, as required by Indian tax law, but did not credit these amounts to the government account. As far back as 2019, the UK Supreme Court refused to hear Vijay Mallya’s plea against a lower UK court’s judgement that his violations of the law in India were an offence also in the UK. It is rumoured that thereafter he applied for political asylum in the UK and it would delay his extradition to India hugely if UK authorities place his case at the bottom of thousands of other asylum cases. As for Nirav Modi, fraudulent letters of undertaking were obtained to misappropriate about Rs 14,000 crore from Punjab National Bank (PNB), probably with the connivance of the bank’s management. Nirav Modi is in jail in the UK, not for what happened at PNB but for having threatened witnesses in that country. It is likely that his lawyers have followed the tortuously lengthy processes of the Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya cases very closely and it is possible that Nirav Modi too has sought asylum in the UK.