This RBI cycle looks different

This cycle is also very different from 2022. Then, growth was recovering, core inflation was above 6 per cent and broad-based, and the policy rate was well below neutral. Now, growth appears resilient but not yet self-sustaining, core inflation is only a shade above 4 per cent, and the policy rate is already close to neutral. Thus, a modest rate increase would be a recalibration, rather than the beginning of a conventional tightening cycle.

There is also an operational dimension. For the repo rate to remain an effective signal, the weighted average call rate needs to be aligned with it. Further liquidity withdrawals via OMO sales and FX sell-buy swaps should complement any rate recalibration. The appropriate response is therefore a measured recalibration: Anchor expectations, improve monetary transmission and retain flexibility. The RBI may need to do something now precisely so that it does not have to do much more later.