New Fema rules bring small service exporters into the reporting net

The EDF will be deemed to be submitted as part of shipping bill for goods exported through Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) port. Exporters of services must furnish to the specified authority [defined at Regulation 2(f)], a declaration in EDF specifying the amount representing the full export value of services, within 30 days from the end of month in which invoice for services has been raised. An exporter of services who has exported services to one or more recipients in a month, may submit a single EDF for all such exports. However, exporters of services, other than software, may submit an EDF on or before the date of receipt of payment. The Authorised Dealer (AD) banks can extend the period on merits.