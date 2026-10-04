Doctors held liable for ignoring case history

Her son, Debashis Das, filed a complaint before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (National Commission) against Apollo Hospital and its doctors, alleging medical negligence. He accused the hospital and treating doctors of failing to refer his mother to an oncologist available at the hospital. He sought compensation of ₹10 crore for incorrect diagnosis and treatment.

The National Commission observed that, despite the patient’s history of cancer, the doctors had treated her for seven months for a lumbar problem without attempting to check for malignant growth. It concluded that the doctors had failed to apply even ordinary and elementary medical knowledge, which constituted negligence. By the time they detected the malignancy, it was too late to treat the advanced disease, and they could only administer palliative care. The Commission, therefore, concluded that none of the treating doctors at Apollo Hospital had evaluated the patient holistically. It indicted the doctors for failing to exercise due care and caution in the performance of their duties.