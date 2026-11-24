Rapid and rampant urbanisation is putting a huge strain on urban financing needs. A key requirement for urban infrastructure development is the ability of urban local bodies (ULBs) to raise funds through municipal bonds. Progress has been shallow. There are 4,979 ULBs, and only ₹4,540 crore has been raised through 31 issuances by 22 municipal corporations since 2017. In the United States, the municipal bond market (Munis) is about $4.2 trillion and has helped meet 75 per cent of US urban infrastructure needs for over 100 years. India’s incentives are ₹13 crore per ₹100 crore (capped at ₹26 crore per ULB) and ₹100 crore for a single issue above ₹1,000 crore. The issues have been small (₹25 crore to ₹224 crore). Over 75 per cent of bond value sits with the top 10 cities. It is recommended that Budget move from subsidising issuances to forcing market readiness and financial credibility — make audited accounts mandatory, insist on credit ratings and standard disclosures as a pre-condition for devolution of funds from the Centre to the state. It would also be worthwhile to restore the tax-exempt status of municipal bond interest, as was the case from 2000-2005.