Sixth, take smaller enterprises along. Large companies must strengthen supplier ecosystems through technology partnerships, quality certification, predictable procurement and timely payments. India’s industrial competitiveness will ultimately depend on the capabilities of thousands of MSMEs, not only its largest companies.

None of these tasks can be accomplished by industry or the government acting independently. The two sides will naturally have their own perspectives on specific issues, and these may produce headlines more dramatic than the discussions warrant. But we should not allow the headlines of the day to distract us from our shared task. The government has demonstrated what sustained reform can achieve. Industry must demonstrate what sustained investment, innovation and enterprise can deliver.